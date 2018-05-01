

The Associated Press





CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $13.82 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had profit of $2.73.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $61.14 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Apple said it expects revenue in the range of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $51.33 billion.

Apple shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has dropped nearly 1 per cent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $169.05, a rise of 15 per cent in the last 12 months.