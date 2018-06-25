Apple CEO says he intends to keep speaking out on social issues
Apple CEO Tim Cook responds to a question during a news conference at IBM Watson headquarters, in New York on April 30, 2015. (AP / Richard Drew, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 25, 2018 11:33PM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO - Apple CEO Tim Cook intends to continue lambasting immigration policies and other issues that trouble him to avoid falling into an "appalling silence."
Cook outlined his views on when CEOs should protest government policies during a Monday evening appearance at a Fortune magazine conference . His remarks came a week after he condemned the Trump administration's since-reversed practice of separating children from parents accused of crossing the U.S. border illegally in an interview with The Irish Times.
If he had dodged the politically charged subject, Cook said he would have been cast into "the appalling silence of the good people category and this is something that I never want to be a part of."
Cooks listed education, privacy rights and the environment as other key issues for him and Apple.
