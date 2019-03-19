Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump hotel lawsuit
The Trump International Hotel in Washington is seen in this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo. (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 1:53AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. -- A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit that claims U.S. President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting profits from foreign and domestic officials through his hotel in Washington.
The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia say government spending at the Trump International Hotel violates the Constitution's emoluments clause. The clause bans federal officials from accepting benefits from foreign or state governments without congressional approval.
Trump's lawyers argue that the emoluments clause only bars payments made in connection with services the president provides in his official capacity. They are challenging a Maryland federal judge's decision to let the lawsuit go forward.
A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear the case Tuesday.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- SEC says Musk's contempt defence 'borders on the ridiculous'
- Appeals court to hear arguments in Trump hotel lawsuit
- Alberta government announces further easing of oil production restrictions
- White House foresees long economic boom where others don't
- Loonie may sink back to its record low of 62 cents, money manager says