AP news site hit by apparent denial-of-service attack
The Associated Press news website experienced an outage that appeared to be consistent with a denial-of-service attack, a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data in order to overwhelm it and knock it offline.
Attempting to visit the apnews.com site at various points from Tuesday afternoon would load the home page, although links to individual stories failed in various ways. Some pages remained blank, while others displayed error messages. The problem was resolved by Wednesday morning.
AP's delivery systems to customers and mobile apps were not affected by the outage.
"We've experienced period surges in traffic but we're still looking into the cause," said Nicole Meir, a media relations manager at the company. When engineers thought they had a handle on surging traffic from one source, she said, it would resurface elsewhere.
A hacktivist group that calls itself Anonymous Sudan said on its Telegram channel Tuesday morning that it would be launching attacks on Western news outlets. The group subsequently posted screenshots of the AP and other new sites as proof they had been rendered unreachable by DDoS attacks.
"The propaganda mechanism is rather simple," said Alexander Leslie, an analyst with the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "The actor conducts a temporary attack, screenshots `proof' of an outage that often lasts for a short period of time and affects a small number of users, and then claims it to be a massive success."
AP has not been able to verify whether Anonymous Sudan was behind the attack.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
More Canadian households struggling to put food on the table due to high cost of living: report
As the cost-of-living crisis persists, two-parent households are increasingly turning to food banks across Canada to feed their families, according to a new report.
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisis
The data was collected from food banks across Canada, and this year's Hunger Count, as well as other studies, show more and more Canadians are 'struggling to pay for basic expenses, and that levels of food insecurity are rising dramatically.'
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan, Ont.
New video footage has surfaced showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
EXPLAINER Who controls the Rafah crossing and why is it so important to Gaza?
The Egyptian-controlled Rafah crossing is Gaza's main lifeline to the outside world that is not run by Israel, and has become the focal point of efforts to deliver humanitarian aid, and allow out injured people and foreign passport holders.
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
High numbers of immigrants choosing to leave Canada for greener pastures: study
As the federal government prepares to unveil its immigration targets for the next three years, new research finds immigrants to Canada are increasingly leaving this country for opportunities elsewhere.
2 men arrested in an investigation into a famous tree that was felled near Hadrian's Wall in England
Two more men have been arrested in the investigation into who cut down the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree, police in England said Wednesday.
Tick-tock: It's almost time to change our clocks back to standard time. Here’s what you should know
It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re 'gaining' an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.
Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross Mother
Gloria Hooper, the mother of a Canadian peacekeeper killed in Bosnia in 1996, has been named this year's Silver Cross Mother.
Approaching Storm Ciaran may bring highest winds in France and England in decades, forecasters warn
France, England and countries across western Europe are bracing for what meteorologists warn could be some of the highest wind speeds the region has witnessed in decades as Storm Ciaran hurtles toward coastlines and is set to make landfall on Wednesday evening.
Canada
-
'Disturbing': Police say vandals left skinned goat heads at two homes in Vaughan, Ont.
New video footage has surfaced showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.
-
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
-
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
-
Stewiacke, N.S., family to donate this year's Tree for Boston
A Stewiacke, N.S., family is continuing a decades-long tradition of gratitude and friendship by shipping a Christmas tree to the province’s southern neighbour.
-
Tick-tock: It's almost time to change our clocks back to standard time. Here’s what you should know
It’s nearly time for the clocks to repeat an hour overnight, returning us to standard time—but although we’re 'gaining' an hour, it still disrupts our sleep schedules, according to experts.
-
Mother of peacekeeper killed in Bosnia is this year's Silver Cross Mother
Gloria Hooper, the mother of a Canadian peacekeeper killed in Bosnia in 1996, has been named this year's Silver Cross Mother.
World
-
Russian drones hit oil refinery, damage railway power lines, Ukraine says
An overnight Russian drone attack hit and set ablaze the Kremenchuk oil refinery in central Ukraine on Wednesday and falling debris from drones that were shot down damaged railway power lines in a nearby region, officials said.
-
Dozens of severely wounded, and dual nationals allowed to flee Gaza, as war rages on
Hundreds of dual passport holders and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza on Wednesday after more than three weeks under siege, while Israeli airstrikes destroyed apartments in a densely populated area for the second straight day.
-
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Foreign passport holders enter Rafah crossing
Dozens of people entered the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday. It appeared to be the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than three weeks ago.
-
With flowers, altars and candles, Mexicans are honouring deceased relatives on the Day of the Dead
Residents of southern Mexico's Oaxaca state wait with anticipation for Day of the Dead celebrations every Nov. 1, when families place homemade altars to honour their dearly departed and spend the night at the cemetery, lighting candles in the hope of illuminating their paths.
-
Donald Trump's sons Don Jr. and Eric will testify at fraud trial that threatens the family's empire
When Donald Trump became president in 2017, he handed day-to-day management of his real estate empire to his eldest sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.
-
Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan are detained and deported in nationwide sweeps
Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.
Politics
-
Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on
Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.
-
Here's how much money Canada has committed to global humanitarian aid in recent years
In response to the Israel-Hamas war, Canada has sent more humanitarian aid to Gaza and the West Bank than it has in each of the last 20 years, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But where else do Canadian aid dollars go, and what do they accomplish?
-
No more carve-outs coming, Trudeau tells Canadians hoping for carbon tax pause on all home heating types
The federal government will not be offering any more carve-outs to the carbon pricing policy beyond the plan to pause the tax on home heating oil, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, doubling down on comments his natural resources minister made.
Health
-
Ransomware attack at southwestern Ontario hospitals compromises patient, employee data
The data of certain patients and employees have been compromised due to a ransomware attack, several southwestern Ontario hospitals say.
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
Sci-Tech
-
Canada joins 27 countries, EU in signing world-first 'Bletchley Declaration' AI risk paper
Digital officials, tech company bosses and researchers are converging Wednesday at a former codebreaking spy base near London to discuss and better understand the extreme risks posed by cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
NASA missions spy a ghostly hand and creepy face in the cosmos
The cosmos is full of mysteries waiting to be solved, and some of them appear especially eerie with the arrival of Halloween.
Entertainment
-
New Kids on the Block announce 2024 tour with one-and-only Canadian stop in Toronto
Pop music fans in Toronto looking to relive the glory days of the ‘90s…listen up.
-
Tyler Christopher, 'General Hospital' actor, dead at 50
Tyler Christopher, an actor known for his roles on 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives,' has died. He was 50.
-
Robert De Niro lashes out at former assistant who sued him, shouting: 'Shame on you!'
Actor Robert De Niro shouted "Shame on you!" as he testified Tuesday in a New York courtroom, directing the comments toward his former executive assistant and vice president who is seeking millions of dollars after accusing her former boss of being abusive.