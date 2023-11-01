Business

    • AP news site hit by apparent denial-of-service attack

    A logo for The Associated Press is seen at its headquarters in New York on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) A logo for The Associated Press is seen at its headquarters in New York on Tuesday, April 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

    The Associated Press news website experienced an outage that appeared to be consistent with a denial-of-service attack, a federal criminal act that involves flooding a site with data in order to overwhelm it and knock it offline.

    Attempting to visit the apnews.com site at various points from Tuesday afternoon would load the home page, although links to individual stories failed in various ways. Some pages remained blank, while others displayed error messages. The problem was resolved by Wednesday morning.

    AP's delivery systems to customers and mobile apps were not affected by the outage.

    "We've experienced period surges in traffic but we're still looking into the cause," said Nicole Meir, a media relations manager at the company. When engineers thought they had a handle on surging traffic from one source, she said, it would resurface elsewhere.

    A hacktivist group that calls itself Anonymous Sudan said on its Telegram channel Tuesday morning that it would be launching attacks on Western news outlets. The group subsequently posted screenshots of the AP and other new sites as proof they had been rendered unreachable by DDoS attacks.

    "The propaganda mechanism is rather simple," said Alexander Leslie, an analyst with the cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. "The actor conducts a temporary attack, screenshots `proof' of an outage that often lasts for a short period of time and affects a small number of users, and then claims it to be a massive success."

    AP has not been able to verify whether Anonymous Sudan was behind the attack.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News