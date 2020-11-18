Advertisement
Annual rate of inflation rose to 0.7 per cent in October
Published Wednesday, November 18, 2020 8:53AM EST Last Updated Wednesday, November 18, 2020 8:54AM EST
Produce is shown in a grocery store in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (Nathan Denette / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in October was up 0.7 per cent compared with a year ago as the annual pace of inflation increased led by higher food prices.
The increase compared with a year-over-year rise of 0.5 per cent in September.
Economists had expected a year-over-year increase of 0.4 per cent, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.