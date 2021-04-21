OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation jumped higher in March due in large part to a plunge in prices a year ago at the start of the pandemic.

The agency says the consumer price index in March was up 2.2 per cent compared with a year ago.

The increase compared with a 1.1 per cent year-over-year increase in February, which was then a pandemic-era high.

The figures for March marked a new high, but one that saw prices compared against a year ago when the first wave of COVID-19 crashed on Canada's shores.

March gas prices, for example, were up 35.3 per cent compared with the same month last year when prices reached a four-year low at the onset of the pandemic.

Statistics Canada says about one-fifth of the increase in gasoline prices was due to the comparison with prices in March 2020.

Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador: 2.7 per cent (1.2)

Prince Edward Island: 3.3 per cent (1.4)

Nova Scotia: 2.8 per cent (1.2)

New Brunswick: 1.9 per cent (0.8)

Quebec: 2.2 per cent (1.6)

Ontario: 2.2 per cent (1.1)

Manitoba: 1.6 per cent (0.4)

Saskatchewan: 2.4 per cent (0.8)

Alberta: 1.9 per cent (0.6)

British Columbia: 2.0 per cent (0.9)

The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L.: 2.4 per cent (1.1)

Charlottetown-Summerside: 3.4 per cent (1.4)

Halifax: 2.6 per cent (1.4)

Saint John, N.B.: 1.8 per cent (0.9)

Quebec City: 2.2 per cent (1.5)

Montreal: 1.9 per cent (1.6)

Ottawa: 2.7 per cent (1.8)

Toronto: 1.7 per cent (0.9)

Thunder Bay, Ont.: 2.1 per cent (1.5)

Winnipeg: 1.6 per cent (0.7)

Regina: 2.4 per cent (0.8)

Saskatoon: 1.9 per cent (1.0)

Edmonton: 1.7 per cent (0.5)

Calgary: 1.7 per cent (0.5)

Vancouver: 2.0 per cent (0.7)

Victoria: 1.5 per cent (1.1)

Whitehorse: 1.1 per cent (0.4)

Yellowknife: -0.1 per cent (-1.1)

Iqaluit: -0.5 per cent (-0.3)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021