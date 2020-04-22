OTTAWA -- Statistics Canada reports the annual pace of inflation in March slowed to a pace last seen in 2015 as the economy was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency says the consumer price index for March was up 0.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

The reading compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.2 per cent in February.

Economists on average had expected a reading of 1.2 per cent for March, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Energy prices fell 11.6 per cent on a year-over-year basis in March.

Excluding energy, the consumer price index rose 1.7 per cent.

Canada's national annual inflation rate was 0.9 per cent in March, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.1 per cent (1.7)

Prince Edward Island: 0.4 (2.2)

Nova Scotia: 0.9 (2.5)

New Brunswick: 0.5 (2.2)

Quebec: 1.1 (2.3)

Ontario: 0.7 (2.0)

Manitoba: 1.0 (2.3)

Saskatchewan: 0.6 (1.9)

Alberta: 0.7 (2.5)

British Columbia: 1.2 (2.4)

The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

St. John's, N.L.: 0.3 per cent (1.5)

Charlottetown-Summerside: 0.4 (2.2)

Halifax: 1.0 (2.4)

Saint John, N.B.: 0.5 (2.2)

Quebec: 1.2 (2.1)

Montreal: 1.4 (2.3)

Ottawa: 1.4 (2.5)

Toronto: 0.4 (1.4)

Thunder Bay, Ont.: 0.5 (1.6)

Winnipeg: 1.1 (2.4)

Regina: 0.4 (1.8)

Saskatoon: 0.8 (1.9)

Edmonton: 0.9 (2.5)

Calgary: 0.6 (2.3)

Vancouver: 1.1 (2.2)

Victoria: 1.6 (2.4)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2020