A group representing amusement fair operators is calling for government support, saying the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to its industry.

The Canadian Association of Amusement Operators says its members have lost nearly all of their projected revenue for the year as many annual fairs and carnivals have been cancelled.

The group says operators still have to deal with expenses such as insurance, rent and maintenance despite not being able to hold their events.

It says fairs offer cultural and economic value to communities, noting that individual amusement operators can employ between seven to 100 employees.

The group warns that without support, such events may not be able to return in the future.

It is asking both federal and provincial governments for support.