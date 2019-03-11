Amid an outbreak of African swine fever in China, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has banned the importation of pork products from the country.

“Canada does not import pigs (or their semen or embryos) or pork by-products that originate from any countries that are not officially recognized as ASF free,” the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) stated online, using an acronym for the virus.

African swine fever, or ASF, is highly contagious and has a nearly 100 per cent mortality rate for domestic and wild pigs. It does not, however, affect humans.

Since at least August, Chinese authorities have been working to contain the virus. So far, the country has reported more than 100 separate outbreaks spanning most of its provinces, leading to the culling of nearly one million pigs. The ongoing outbreak, experts say, has been exacerbated by China’s numerous backyard farmers, who are not subject to the same governmental biosecurity standards as larger pork producers. Amid the outbreak, it is estimated that China’s giant pork industry could see production cuts of up to 20 per cent this year.

In recent years, though, Canada has not imported much in terms of pork products from China. According to data from Canada Pork International, an export promotion agency, Canada imported just $7.6 million worth of pork products from China in 2016, the vast majority of which was offal, accounting for just under 0.6 per cent of all pork product imports that year.

INCREASING CANADIAN EXPORTS

Nevertheless, China’s African swine fever outbreak could be a boon for Canadian pork producers.

Sylvain Charlebois is a professor of food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University’s business school in Halifax.

“China is a good market, it’s an interesting market, it’s a lucrative market,” Charlebois told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday. “But it would require more time, more energy and more investment, of course, to double up these new markets.”

According to Canada Pork International, Canada exported 306,083 tonnes, or nearly $570 million worth of pork products to China in 2017, making the country the third largest export market dollar-wise for Canadian pork producers after the U.S. and Japan. Still, China only accounted for 14 per cent of Canada’s $4 billion of pork product exports in 2017, according to Canada Pork International data. Increasing Canadian pork product exports to China at a time of heightened political tensions may also prove problematic.

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER IN CANADA

While the untreatable African swine fever virus has never been found in Canada, it has showed up in several European countries. Charlebois said that the CFIA’s proactive measures are needed to protect the “huge” multibillion dollar Canadian pork industry.

“Unfortunately, there are many experts suggesting that perhaps the African swine fever could actually reach North America within a year,” Charlebois explained. “You just need someone who has visited a farm in China (to) bring the virus over to North America by accident and just like we experienced in 2003 with mad cow (disease), overnight we could actually have several countries issue an embargo on Canada.“

Such a scenario would cause considerable damage to the industry.

“Seventy per cent of our pork production is exported,” Charlebois said. “So if we are to be exposed to these embargoes, it would be quite devastating to the Canadian pork industry.”

With files from The Canadian Press