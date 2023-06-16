Amid cost-of-living concerns, what are your retirement plans? Let us know

With high levels of inflation contributing to an elevated cost of living, saving money can be a challenge. As a result, some Canadians may be rethinking their retirement plans, working beyond age 65 in an effort to accumulate more money.

A survey published in June 2022 shows four in 10 older Canadians said they had delayed or planned to delay their retirement in order to pay off their debt.

Additionally, many Canadians continue to face challenges around housing affordability, with the Bank of Canada’s key interest rate and average home prices both rising in recent months.

If you’re a senior who is currently contemplating their retirement plans, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.

When do you hope to retire? Are you looking to delay your retirement in order to save money? Are you concerned about your ability to afford monthly expenses after you retire?

