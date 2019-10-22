American retail chain Macy's to go fur-free
Macy's department store at the Hanover Mall in Hanover, Mass., on July 10, 2015. (Stephan Savoia / AP)
AFP
Published Tuesday, October 22, 2019 1:05AM EDT
American retail chain Macy's announced Monday it would stop selling real fur in all of its stores from the start of 2021, acknowledging growing pressure from animal protection agencies.
"This includes all Macy's and Bloomingdale's private brands, as well as items sold from brand partners," the company said in a statement.
"Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur," Macy's CEO and chairman Jeff Gennette said in the statement.
He noted the company has also met regularly with animal protection NGOs.
"Macy's private brands are already fur free so expanding this practice across all Macy's, Inc. is the natural next step," he said.
The statement also added that fashionistas need not worry, because the company will continue to offer "high-quality and fashionable faux fur alternatives."
Increasing numbers of high fashion brands have renounced real fur, following in the footsteps of luxury fashion house Prada, which in May announced it would remove animal fur from its collections.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Scotiabank says 'technical issue' affecting credit cards is resolved
- Asian stocks climb, lifted by upbeat talk on China-U.S. trade
- Venezuelans buy gas with cigarettes to battle inflation
- China seeks US$2.4 billion in penalties against U.S. at WTO
- U.S.$260 million deal averts first federal trial on opioid crisis