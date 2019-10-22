

AFP





American retail chain Macy's announced Monday it would stop selling real fur in all of its stores from the start of 2021, acknowledging growing pressure from animal protection agencies.

"This includes all Macy's and Bloomingdale's private brands, as well as items sold from brand partners," the company said in a statement.

"Over the past two years, we have been closely following consumer and brand trends, listening to our customers and researching alternatives to fur," Macy's CEO and chairman Jeff Gennette said in the statement.

He noted the company has also met regularly with animal protection NGOs.

"Macy's private brands are already fur free so expanding this practice across all Macy's, Inc. is the natural next step," he said.

The statement also added that fashionistas need not worry, because the company will continue to offer "high-quality and fashionable faux fur alternatives."

Increasing numbers of high fashion brands have renounced real fur, following in the footsteps of luxury fashion house Prada, which in May announced it would remove animal fur from its collections.