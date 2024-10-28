Business

    • American Airlines tests boarding technology that audibly shames line cutters

    An American Airlines jetliner rumbles down a runway at Denver International Airport, Jan. 16, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) An American Airlines jetliner rumbles down a runway at Denver International Airport, Jan. 16, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    NEW YORK -

    American Airlines is testing a new technology at three airports across the U.S. during the boarding process that aims to cut down on passengers who try to cut the line.

    The technology, which is being tested at Albuquerque International Sunport Airport in New Mexico, Tucson International Airport in Arizona and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Crystal City, Virginia, alerts gate agents with an audible sound if a passenger tries to scan a ticket ahead of their assigned group.

    "The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team," said American Airlines in a statement e-mailed to The Associated Press.

    American Airlines said that a gate agent politely lets the customer know they're unable to accept the pass and asks the customer to rejoin the line when their boarding group is called. In some instances where a customer may be able to board out of order, like when traveling with a companion of higher status, the agent has a quick way to override the alert and accept the pass, American Airlines said in the statement.

    Although the technology is just in a trial phase, the airline said it has been pleased with the results so far.

