American Airlines pushes back expected return date for Boeing Max
An American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 2:28PM EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas -- American Airlines is pushing back the planned return of its Boeing 737 Max jets until early September, two weeks longer than the airline had previously expected.
American over the weekend removed its 24 Max jets from the flight schedule through Sept. 3.
The plane has been grounded around the world since mid-March, after the second of two crashes that killed a combined 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
Boeing is updating anti-stall software implicated in the crashes. The aircraft maker hopes to conduct a test flight in the coming weeks to demonstrate the changes for the Federal Aviation Administration.
American is cancelling about 115 flights a day because of the grounding of its Max jets.
Southwest and United have dropped their Max jets from schedules into early August.
