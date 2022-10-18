Amazon workers reject union bid in upstate New York
Amazon workers in upstate New York overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Tuesday, handing a second defeat to the labour group that's been attempting to drag the company to the negotiating table since its historic win earlier this year.
Warehouse workers near Albany cast 406 votes -- or about 66% -- against the union, giving the company enough support to push back the labour group. According to the National Labor Relations Board, 206 workers -- or 33.6% -- voted in favour of the fledgling union composed of former and current Amazon workers.
The 31 ballots that were challenged by either Amazon or the union were not enough to sway the outcome. The agency said 918 employees were eligible to vote.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. More to come...
