Business

    • Amazon to launch discount section with direct shipping from China, the Information reports

    In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michel Spingler In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michel Spingler
    Amazon.com AMZN.O plans to launch a section on its shopping site featuring cheap items that ship directly to overseas consumers from warehouses in China, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing slides shown to Chinese sellers.

    The new marketplace, Amazon's most aggressive response to the growth of bargain sites like Temu and Shein, will offer unbranded fashion, home goods and daily necessities, according to the slides, and will be delivered between nine to 11 days to customers, the report said.

    The e-commerce giant in a recent closed-door meeting told Chinese sellers it would start signing up merchants this summer and begin accepting inventory in the fall, according to the Information.

    Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the report.

    Sellers joining the bargain site can determine their product selection and pricing, and can produce in small batches to test the demand for any new products they plan to launch, the report added.

    It is not clear if these shipments will be made using a U.S. trade provision that exempts individual packages worth less than US$800 from U.S. customs duties, Information reported.

    E-commerce powerhouse Shein, which is trying to expand its market share before going public, and PDD Group-owned PDD.O e-retailer Temu, depend on the expedited clearance process, which is available for direct-to-consumer shipments valued at $800 or less.

    (Reporting by Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vijay Kishore)

