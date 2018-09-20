Amazon to create voice controlled microwave, clock
A new Amazon Echo is displayed during a program announcing several new Amazon products by the company, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Seattle. Amazon says it is cutting the price of its Echo smart speaker to $100 from $180, improving the sound quality and upgrading its appearance with six new "shells." The next generation speaker, which is powered by Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, will have a dedicated woofer and a tweeter for the first time, as well as Dolby sound. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 5:53PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Amazon wants the most basic of tasks to be controlled by voice, from microwaving potatoes to switching up the music in the car.
The company unveiled several gadgets on Thursday, furthering Amazon's goal of placing its Alexa voice assistant everywhere its customers are.
Among the new products: an Amazon-branded microwave that connects with Amazon's Echo devices and can be told to defrost peas or reheat coffee; a wall clock that displays timers and alarms set through an Echo; and a new Echo for cars that plugs into most vehicles and can be asked to play podcasts, give driving directions or make a call.
Amazon also revealed a redesign of its hockey puck-shaped Echo Dot, saying that it is louder than the previous version.
