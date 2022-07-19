Amazon sues admins of 10K Facebook groups over fake reviews
Amazon sues admins of 10K Facebook groups over fake reviews
Amazon has filed a lawsuit against administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups it accuses of coordinating fake reviews in exchange for money or free products.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday the Facebook groups were set up to recruit people "willing to post incentivized and misleading reviews" across its stores in the U.S. the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.
The problem over phony reviews is not new for Amazon, or e-commerce as a whole. Amazon itself has previously sued people it said were offering fake testimonials, though lawmakers and regulators have questioned whether the company was doing enough to combat the issue. Last year, U.K. competition regulators launched a probe into whether the online retailer and Google were taking adequate actions to protect shoppers.
In the statement, Amazon said one of the Facebook groups it's targeting, called "Amazon Product Review," had more than 43,000 members. The company said Facebook removed the group this year, but it was able to dodge the platform's detection by "changing letters in phrases that might set off Facebook's alarms."
Amazon noted since 2020, it has reported more than 10,000 fake review groups to Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Meta has removed half of these groups and is investigating the others, Amazon said.
The retailer's announcement comes as another side of the company's operations is facing more scrutiny. On Tuesday, federal labour officials confirmed to the AP the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened inspections at Amazon facilities in New York, Illinois, and Florida after receiving referrals alleging safety and health violations from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.
Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York, said federal labour officials entered the Amazon warehouses on Monday morning after their office made referrals about "potential workplace hazards," including "Amazon's required pace of work for its warehouse employees."
Biase said the civil division of the U.S. attorney's office is investigating safety hazards at the company's warehouses across the country, as well as "fraudulent conduct designed to hide injuries from OSHA and others." The office is encouraging current and former Amazon warehouse workers to report workplace safety issues directly to them.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.
Scammers are trying a new credit card scheme. Here's how the call went
Here's how a two-minute and 26-second call went with a credit card scammer before the person got frustrated and hung up.
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
How will the Bank of Canada interest rate hike affect your life?
What impact will the Bank of Canada's interest rate hike have on your life? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
PERSONAL FINANCE | At what income should you feel comfortable hiring a cleaner?
There's no better feeling than coming home to a sparkling clean house or apartment. Although with many Canadians' hectic lifestyles, finding the time is often challenging. That’s when it might be time to hire a cleaner. But how do you know if you can afford one? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down for CTVNews.ca.
Inflation causing Canadians to make cuts to household budgets: survey
A new poll indicates Canadians are making increasingly tough budget decisions amid rising interest rates and inflation.
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Here's what an analyst says consumers should know about Canadian lumber prices
After a sharp increase in 2021, the price of lumber has dropped immensely in 2022, which is giving one western Canadian trader optimism that a more stable market will return.