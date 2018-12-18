Amazon says it will create 600 new jobs in Toronto
Employees work at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont. on Monday, November 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Chris Young)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 10:16AM EST
TORONTO -- Amazon says it plans to create 600 new tech jobs in Toronto.
The online retail behemoth says the jobs will be in fields including software development, machine learning and cloud computing.
The announcement comes as Amazon is set to open an expanded office in Toronto's downtown core.
The city was on the shortlist to host the company's highly coveted second headquarters, but eventually lost out to New York City and Arlington, Va.
Had the Toronto region won that bid, it would have landed 50,000 Amazon jobs.
Amazon says it currently has more than 800 corporate employees in Toronto.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Wilderness Committee preparing new legal challenge to stop pipeline
- Canada Post says normal delivery times restored for most of the country
- Canada has fifth biggest AI workforce, but still lacks diversity: study
- Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 0.1 per cent in October
- Amazon says it will create 600 new jobs in Toronto