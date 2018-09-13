Amazon's Jeff Bezos to start $2 billion charitable fund
FILE - In this May 5, 2016, file photo, Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon.com, speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 12:35PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says he will start a US$2 billion charitable fund to help homeless families and open new preschools in low-income neighbourhoods.
Bezos, whose stake in Amazon is worth about $160 billion, says the he'll call it the Bezos Day One Fund. An Amazon.com Inc. spokeswoman said the $2 billion will all come from Bezos.
Bezos made the announcement Thursday in a tweet and a post on his Instagram account.
