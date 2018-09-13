

Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos says he will start a US$2 billion charitable fund to help homeless families and open new preschools in low-income neighbourhoods.

Bezos, whose stake in Amazon is worth about $160 billion, says the he'll call it the Bezos Day One Fund. An Amazon.com Inc. spokeswoman said the $2 billion will all come from Bezos.

Bezos made the announcement Thursday in a tweet and a post on his Instagram account.