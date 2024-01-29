Amazon's bid to buy Roomba maker iRobot is called off amid pushback in Europe

Million dollar bidding war underway for hockey cards found in Sask. basement
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Amazon called off its purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot on Monday, blaming "undue and disproportionate regulatory hurdles" after the European Union signalled its objection to the deal.
The companies said in joint statement that they were disappointed but mutually agreed to terminate the acquisition. The deal faced antitrust scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic, but most strongly in Europe, where regulators investigating competition concerns had been expected to issue a final decision by Feb. 14.
Amazon will pay the maker of the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum a previously agreed termination fee of US$94 million, iRobot said in a separate announcement, which also disclosed that it would lay off about 31 per cent of its staff and see its CEO depart.
Shares of iRobot tumbled as much as nearly 19 per cent on news of the cancelled deal. In 2022, Amazon announced that it would buy the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company for US$1.7 billion in cash. But the value of the deal fell 15 per cent after iRobot incurred new debt.
The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm and top antitrust enforcer, told Amazon last year of its "preliminary view" that the iRobot acquisition would hurt competition in the industry.
"Our in-depth investigation preliminarily showed that the acquisition of iRobot would have enabled Amazon to foreclose iRobot's rivals by restricting or degrading access to the Amazon Stores," Margrethe Vestager, the commission's competition chief, said Monday.
The investigation raised fears that Amazon would have been able to "delist or not list rival robot vacuum cleaners," reduce their visibility on its marketplace, limit access to "commercially attractive product labels" like Amazon's Choice, or make it costlier for iRobot's rivals to advertise and sell their products, she said in a statement.
It would have been "economically profitable" for Amazon to shut out rivals, limiting competition and leading to higher prices, lower quality and less innovation, she said.
British antitrust regulators cleared Amazon's purchase in June, but it still faced scrutiny in the U.S. by the Federal Trade Commission, which which filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against the online retail giant last year.
David Zapolsky, Amazon's general counsel, lashed out at regulators and said consumers would lose out on "faster innovation and more competitive prices."
"Mergers and acquisitions like this help companies like iRobot better compete in the global marketplace, particularly against companies, and from countries, that aren't subject to the same regulatory requirements in fast-moving technology segments like robotics," he said.
He added that "undue and disproportionate regulatory hurdles discourage entrepreneurs, who should be able to see acquisition as one path to success, and that hurts both consumers and competition-- the very things that regulators say they're trying to protect."
iRobot co-founder Helen Greiner also weighed in, saying the now-defunct deal represents a picture of government regulation gone awry.
"Robot investors need to make money to keep investing," Greiner wrote in a LinkedIn post. "This will make it even more challenging to raise money for consumer robotics, and the next generation of consumer robots will be designed and manufactured in China (or Korea or Vietnam)."
Now that the deal has been called off, iRobot said it would undergo a restructuring plan designed to stabilize the company. As part of those changes, the company will lay off roughly 350 employees.
iRobot Chairman and CEO Colin Angle also will step down, but remain a senior adviser to the company for up to a year to ensure a smooth transition. Glen Weinstein, the company's executive vice president and chief legal officer, will serve as interim CEO.
Consumer rights groups had voiced concerns about the Amazon-iRobot deal, saying it would broaden the ecommerce giant's dominance in the smart home market.
Amazon has purchased other smart home companies in the past, including home security camera maker Blink, doorbell camera maker Ring and the mesh-networking Wi-Fi company Eero.
This is the latest example of a deal involving U.S. companies that fell apart after facing scrutiny from European regulators.
Last year, Adobe abandoned its plan to buy online design company Figma for US$20 billion because of EU and British antitrust concerns. Biotech giant Illumina was forced to undo its US$7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail after losing legal battles with antitrust enforcers in both Europe and the U.S.
------
AP Business Writer Haleluya Hadero contributed from New York.
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
Elon Musk, Neuralink's billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post on social media platform X on Monday.
It's once again a leap year in 2024. For some Canadians, Feb. 29 means an extra day of pay, while others may find themselves having to work for free on the leap day.
Gabriella Vagnoli and Dan Watling bonded in Scotland in 2002, but lost touch not long after. Four years later, Gabriella’s name popped up in Dan’s email inbox.
Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their 'eyes wide open,' and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work.
The biggest cruise ship in the world set sail for the high seas on its maiden voyage over the weekend as onlookers watched with a fireworks show in the background. The departure was captured on stunning drone footage.
Canada and 10 other nations announced this week they will suspend funding for UNRWA, a UN agency that supports Palestinians, after Israel alleged some of its staff played a role in the Hamas attack last October. Now, global affairs experts are worried Canada and the other nations' decision could have grave consequences for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
An Iranian drug trafficker allegedly plotted with two Canadian members of the Hells Angels to murder people in Maryland in early 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.
Canada and 10 other nations announced this week they will suspend funding for UNRWA, a UN agency that supports Palestinians, after Israel alleged some of its staff played a role in the Hamas attack last October. Now, global affairs experts are worried Canada and the other nations' decision could have grave consequences for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Families Minister Jenna Sudds says provinces and territories signed $10-a-day child care agreements with the federal government with their 'eyes wide open,' and Ottawa now expects them to make the program work.
A, Indigenous elder who works in the correctional system told a Saskatchewan inquest that the man responsible for the worst mass stabbing in Canadian history had a 'child-like' demeanour.
A Vancouver man has been charged in connection with a nearly 17-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a Manitoba woman.
Sudbury police are continuing their search for a missing city councillor.
Ibrahim Ali, who was convicted of the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl in B.C., has applied to have the charges against him stayed, according to court documents.
The three citizen-soldiers from different corners of Georgia all died in a weekend drone strike on a U.S. base in Jordan near the Syrian border that also wounded more than 40 others. Families of the slain reservists said they were shocked when uniformed military officers came to their doors to deliver the news Sunday.
A hidden path to America’s dinner tables begins here, at an unlikely source – a former Southern slave plantation that is now the country’s largest maximum-security prison.
A man had opened an emergency exit and walked out on a wing of a plane that was parked and waiting for takeoff Thursday. But dozens of fellow passengers signed a written copy of a statement saying the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.
A South Carolina judge on Monday denied Alex Murdaugh’s bid for a new trial after his defence team accused a clerk of court with tampering with a jury.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has left hospital and returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says.
South Korea's military detected North Korea firing multiple cruise missiles into the sea off its western coast Tuesday in its third round of tests of such weapons this month.
Canada and 10 other nations announced this week they will suspend funding for UNRWA, a UN agency that supports Palestinians, after Israel alleged some of its staff played a role in the Hamas attack last October. Now, global affairs experts are worried Canada and the other nations' decision could have grave consequences for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
The country is not ready to expand eligibility for assisted death to people whose only medical condition is a mental illness, Health Minister Mark Holland said Monday.
Members of Parliament returned to Ottawa on Monday vowing action on Canadians' pressing concerns around grocery and housing costs, as conversation about the carbon tax bubbled up when the House of Commons opened for its first sitting day of 2024.
Ice cream made from snow is having a moment online, but scientists say you might want to pause before digging into a bowl of snow ice cream.
A measure that would prohibit smoking in Atlantic City's casinos moved forward Monday after three years of going nowhere, heartening casino workers who say they are literally sick and tired of having smoke blown in their faces at work.
A new CTV W5 documentary, "Celine’s Silence," digs into the rare disorder that has put Celine Dion's career on hold, while hearing from her long-time collaborators, friends and family.
Elon Musk, Neuralink's billionaire founder, said the first human received an implant from the brain-chip startup on Sunday and is recovering well, in a post on social media platform X on Monday.
A lawyer for a group of Apple iPhone users whose devices allegedly slowed down after software updates says consumers would receive between $17.50 and $150 under a settlement agreement negotiated in a Canadian class-action lawsuit.
British Columbia Premier David Eby says the recent sharing of fake intimate images of pop star Taylor Swift proves no one is immune from such “attacks,” as the province launches new services to get images taken down and go after perpetrators for damages.
Elon Musk's social media platform X has blocked some searches for Taylor Swift as pornographic deepfake images of the singer have circulated online.
Jay Leno has filed a petition requesting a conservatorship over his wife Mavis Leno’s estate on Friday, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.
A MuchMusic documentary that once came under scrutiny for using a deep catalogue of popular music has been pulled from its premiere date on Crave.
Court documents show Flair Airlines owes the federal government $67.2 million in unpaid taxes, prompting the Canada Revenue Agency to obtain an order for the seizure and sale of the carrier's property.
The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is facing delay yet again.
Amazon called off its purchase of robot vacuum maker iRobot on Monday, blaming "undue and disproportionate regulatory hurdles" after the European Union signalled its objection to the deal.
Ice cream made from snow is having a moment online, but scientists say you might want to pause before digging into a bowl of snow ice cream.
An unopened case of 1979 hockey cards found in Regina has sparked a million dollar bidding war because it could hold as many as 20 Wayne Gretzky rookies.
The biggest cruise ship in the world set sail for the high seas on its maiden voyage over the weekend as onlookers watched with a fireworks show in the background. The departure was captured on stunning drone footage.
The average price for a Super Bowl ticket is hovering around US$9,800, which is 70 per cent more expensive than last year's big game.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was disqualified from the 2022 Olympics on Monday, almost two years after the teenager's doping case caused turmoil at the Beijing Games.
Pope Francis congratulated Italy on Monday after tennis player Jannik Sinner became the country's first man to win a Grand Slam singles title in nearly a half century.
Toyota and General Motors are telling the owners of about 61,000 older Corolla, Matrix, RAV4 and Pontiac Vibe models to stop driving them because their Takata air bag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel.
Toyota chief Koji Sato apologized Monday to customers, suppliers and dealers for flawed testing at a group company, following a series of similar problems in recent years.
Tesla is recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the backup camera may not function while the car is in reverse. The recall covers certain Models Y, S and X from the 2023 model year.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.