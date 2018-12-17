Amazon plans to open new distribution centre in Edmonton area; hire 600 workers
This May 3, 2018, photo shows boxes on a conveyor belt during a tour of the Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 4:37PM EST
NISKU, Alta. -- Online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. is opening a new distribution centre in Leduc County, just south of Edmonton, with plans to create 600 full-time jobs by 2020.
The e-commerce company says the approximately 92,900-square-metre (one-million-square-foot) centre in Nisku, Alta., will be the company's 11th distribution facility in Canada, and its second in Alberta.
It already operates a similar facility in Rocky View County in southern Alberta, where it employs more than 1,500 full-time workers.
Amazon's other fulfilment facilities are located in British Columbia and Ontario.
The Seattle-based company says workers at the new centre will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping larger items such as outdoor equipment, patio furniture and bicycles.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Amazon plans to open new distribution centre in Edmonton area; hire 600 workers
- Freeland says corners could not be cut with U.S. arrest request of Huawei exec
- Miniso's Canadian business faces bankruptcy application, fraud accusations
- Speaker at rally says Alberta oil 'puts tofu on the table in Toronto and Vancouver'
- Women more likely than men to experience workplace harassment: StatsCan study