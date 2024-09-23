Business

    • Amazon launches in-garage deliveries in Canada for some customers

    Share

    Amazon.com Inc. says some customers in Canada can now start getting their packages delivered to their garage.

    The e-commerce giant says the garage drop-offs are now available to Canadians who are enrolled in its Prime service and have a compatible myQ Smart Garage.

    Access to the service spans 1,700 cities, towns and neighbourhoods in Canada including in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Winnipeg, Halifax and Ottawa.

    Amazon is positioning the Canadian launch as a way to offer shoppers convenience and help protect packages from weather damage and theft.

    The company says the service is particularly useful for people receiving costly or fragile goods.

    While Amazon will waive fees for customers who choose their delivery date in advance, others will be charged $1.99 per garage drop-off.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published  Sept. 23, 2024.

