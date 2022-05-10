Amazon fires 2 union organizers tied to first U.S. labour win

Activists rally outside while others deliver 'Authorization of Representation' forms to the National Labor Relations Board in New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Activists rally outside while others deliver 'Authorization of Representation' forms to the National Labor Relations Board in New York, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MORE Business News