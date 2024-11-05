Business

    • Amazon CEO denies full in-office mandate is 'backdoor layoff'

    The Amazon logo is seen, June 15, 2023, at the Vivatech show in Paris. Amazon releases results on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (Michel Euler / AP Photo, File) The Amazon logo is seen, June 15, 2023, at the Vivatech show in Paris. Amazon releases results on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (Michel Euler / AP Photo, File)
    Share

    Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said at an all-hands meeting on Tuesday that the plan to require employees to be in-office five days per week is not meant to force attrition or satisfy city leaders, as many employees have suggested.

    The controversial plan mandating workers come to Amazon offices every day starting next year, up from three days now, has caused consternation among employees who say it is stricter than other tech companies and will hinder efficiency because of commuting times.

    Workers who are consistently not in compliance have been told they will be "voluntarily resigning" and locked out of company computers.

    "A number of people I've seen theorized that the reason we were doing this is, it's a backdoor layoff, or we made some sort of deal with city or cities," said Jassy, according to a transcript of the meeting reviewed by Reuters.

    "I can tell you both of those are not true. You know, this was not a cost play for us. This is very much about our culture and strengthening our culture," he said.

    An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment.

    Last month Matt Garman, the CEO of cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services, suggested that workers who did not want to comply with the full in-office requirement could leave for another company and said that nine of 10 employees he had spoken with supported the change.

    That prompted a letter signed by more than 500 Amazon employees imploring Garman to revise the policy, noting the company had operated well fully remote and that the new rule would impact employees with families or medical challenges more than others.

    "We were appalled to hear the non-data-driven explanation you gave for Amazon imposing a five-day in-office mandate," according to the letter.

    Amazon said in response at the time that it is providing commuter benefits and subsidized parking rates, among other things, to help with its return-to-office policy.

    "It is an adjustment," said Jassy on Tuesday. "I understand that for a lot of people, and we're going to be working through that adjustment together."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot

    The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    • How to help your tropical plants survive the winter blues

      Dreaming of a beach vacation? My guess is you’re picturing a palm tree. Fantasizing about life on a remote island? You’re probably envisioning a walk among birds of paradise, cannas and bananas. Nothing conjures up the feeling of the tropics like giant, lush-leaved plants, and if you live in the tropics or subtropics, you get to enjoy them year-round.

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News