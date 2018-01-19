Amazon boosts monthly Prime membership fees by 20 per cent
In this Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, a clerk reaches to a shelf to pick an item for a customer order at the Amazon Prime warehouse, in New York. (AP Photo / Mark Lennihan, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 9:56AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 19, 2018 10:00AM EST
NEW YORK - Amazon is boosting the price of its monthly Prime membership fees for new and existing members by nearly 20 per cent.
The online retailer says its annual membership fee of US$99 will not change.
Starting Friday, new members will pay $12.99 a month, up from $10.99. Qualifying college students will pay $6.49 a month, up from $5.49.
Amazon.com Inc. says existing monthly members will start paying the higher fees next month.
