

The Associated Press





NEW YORK - Amazon is boosting the price of its monthly Prime membership fees for new and existing members by nearly 20 per cent.

The online retailer says its annual membership fee of US$99 will not change.

Starting Friday, new members will pay $12.99 a month, up from $10.99. Qualifying college students will pay $6.49 a month, up from $5.49.

Amazon.com Inc. says existing monthly members will start paying the higher fees next month.