Amazon bid to scrap historic union win blocked
A hearing officer for a federal labor board has rebuffed Amazon's attempt to scrap a historic union win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, handing victory to organizers in what could be a very long battle for recognition.
Thursday's win is a relief for the Amazon Labor Union, the grassroots group of former and current workers whose unexpected victory in April followed weeks of aggressive campaigning from both sides.
"Today is a great day for Labor," Chris Smalls, a fired Amazon worker who now heads the union, wrote in Tweet celebrating the decision.
Shortly after the vote, Amazon filed more than two dozen objections with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming it was tainted by organizers and Region 29, the agency's regional office in Brooklyn that oversaw the election. The case was then transferred to another regional office, based in Phoenix, Arizona, at Amazon's request.
The 24-day long hearing, which Amazon had unsuccessfully sought to close to the public, was marked by tense exchanges between attorneys for both sides.
On Thursday, Lisa Dunn, the agency officer who handled the company's objections, concluded Amazon's objections should be entirely overruled and the union be certified as a bargaining representative for the warehouse, a spokesperson for the NLRB wrote in an email.
"Employer has not met its burden of establishing that Region 29, the Petitioner, or any third parties have engaged in objectionable conduct affecting the results of the election," the spokesperson said, offering a summary of Dunn's recommendation.
Amazon, the union and the agency's office in Brooklyn have until September 16 to file any exceptions to the report, which would send the case to the regional director, who will issue an order to certify the election results or order a rerun vote. The company could still appeal that order to the five-person labor board, whose Democratic majority is expected to be sympathetic to the union.
Even when the agency upholds a union victory, experts say companies who don't want a unionized workforce often refuse to negotiate. That move can trigger protracted legal battles in federal court, which some companies could use as a backdoor attempt to thwart labor victories.
Amazon did not immediately respond for a request for comment on what it plans to do next.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
In a common-law relationship? Here's what it could mean for your money
Experts say more thorough discussions and planning needs to happen,with people asking themselves how common-law status might affect their future assets, or what it means financially if the couple part ways.
Simple tips to help you pay your mortgage (without cutting back on other essentials)
Keeping up with a monthly mortgage payment is becoming more difficult by the year. When combined with increasing inflation rates, owning a home has caused some Canadians to struggle with making their payments. Contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical, simple tips to help you pay your mortgage so you don't find yourself falling behind.
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation
A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Temporary changes to EI made during pandemic are set to expire late next month
Temporary changes to the employment insurance program made during the pandemic are set to expire soon, jeopardizing access to jobless benefits for automotive workers in Windsor, Ont., who expect to be out of work in the fall, says a Unifor leader.
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.