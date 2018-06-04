Aluminum summit discussing U.S. trade tariffs and global overcapacity
Minister of International Trade Francois-Philippe Champagne addresses a gathering at the Globe Forum in Vancouver, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 9:24AM EDT
MONTREAL -- The aluminum industry and politicians from Canada and Quebec are meeting today to discuss challenges facing the sector including U.S. tariffs against Canada and other global suppliers.
The two-day event started Sunday with a discussion about free and fair trade by former Quebec premier Jean Charest and the heads of several aluminum producers.
The sessions today will focus on government policy dealing with global overcapacity along with the support of free and fair trade.
International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Quebec Development Minister Dominique Anglade will participate.
The summit comes days after the United States moved to impose import duties on steel and aluminum
U.S. President Donald Trump exempted Canada, Mexico and the European Union when he imposed 25 per cent import duties on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum in early March. However, those exemptions ended Friday.
Canada has laid out retaliatory tariffs set to be applied July 1. They will match the steel and aluminum tariffs and add duties on a wide range of consumer goods.
