Alterra Mountain to acquire ski resort in Washington state
George Morrison skis atop Campbell Basin at Crystal Mountain, Wash., March 23, 2013. (Peter Haley, The News Tribune / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 7, 2018 7:27AM EDT
SEATTLE -- A fast-growing ski resort company is planning to purchase Washington state's largest ski resort.
The Seattle Times reports Denver-based Alterra Mountain Company announced plans Thursday to acquire Crystal Mountain Resort, a 2,600-acre (1,050-hectare) property about 80 miles (129 kilometres) southeast of Seattle.
The company says the sale is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. The company currently owns 13 resorts in the U.S. and Canada. It recently acquired Solitude Mountain Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon, Utah, east of Salt Lake City.
Crystal Mountain is expected to be added to the company's resort network for the upcoming ski season.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Twitter's ban of Alex Jones raises questions on consistency
- Cape Sharp Tidal turbine in Bay of Fundy being monitored remotely: Emera
- Economy lost 51,600 jobs in August: StatsCan
- Greater Montreal home sales in August up eight per cent from year ago
- Former CIBC executive Tom Woods named chairman of the board at Hydro One