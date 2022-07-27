Alphabet, Microsoft boost U.S. stocks as market waits on Fed
Alphabet, Microsoft boost U.S. stocks as market waits on Fed
Stocks are solidly higher early Wednesday after strong earnings from the likes of Google's owner Alphabet, Boeing and Microsoft lifted investors' mood. Wall Street is also waiting to hear from the Federal Reserve, which will likely raise interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting.
The S&P 500 index was up 1.3% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 2.5%.
Boeing shares rose 3% after the aerospace company delivered more planes in the first quarter than it has since the start of the pandemic. Shares of technology heavyweights Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet were both up more than 4% after their latest quarterly reports.
Investors will get quarterly results from Ford Motor Co. as well as Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms after the closing bell.
The Fed on Wednesday is expected to announce an increase of up to three-quarters of a percentage point in its benchmark interest rate, triple the usual size. Investors worry such aggressive action by the Fed and other central banks in Europe and Asia to control soaring inflation might derail global economic growth.
Inflation has been at the forefront of investors' minds this year. Markets were spooked Monday after retail giant Walmart warned that its profits are being hurt by rising prices for food and gas, which are forcing shoppers to cut back on more profitable discretionary items such as clothing.
The retailer's profit warning in the middle of the quarter is rare and raised worries about how the highest inflation in 40 years is affecting the entire retail sector
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian class-action settlements you could submit a claim for
Canadians and businesses can submit claims after several class-action lawsuits were settled within the past year.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.