Alessandro Michele steps down as Gucci creative director
Alessandro Michele is leaving his role as creative director of Gucci, the fashion house announced Wednesday, bringing an end to an eight-year tenure that sharply redefined Gucci's codes with romanticism and gender-fluidity, all the while powering revenues for the Kering parent.
Womenswear Daily reported Michele's expected departure on Tuesday, citing sources that said Michele had failed to meet a request to "initiate a strong design shift," and that the chairman of Gucci's parent Kering, Francois-Henri Pinault, was looking for a change of pace.
No mention of such backroom moves was made in the statement announcing Michele's departure, in which Gucci credited him with having played "a fundamental part in making the brand what it is today through his groundbreaking creativity."
Michele cited "different perspectives" as the reason for his departure, without elaborating.
"Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than 20 years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion," he said.
Michele was appointed creative director in January 2015, just days after he led a creative team that pulled together a menswear show in just five days, following the hasty exit of his predecessor. That collection announced Gucci's new direction, with silken blouses for men featuring elaborate bows and ruffled necks along with fur-trimmed capes, as Michele redefined masculine dressing codes.
For most of his tenure, Gucci has turned in stellar revenues, accounting for most of Kerings profits. But it has been under some scrutiny recently after underperforming rivals.
Michele's partnerships with Hollywood elite and VIPs were often rooted in friendships. Jared Leto has been a frequent front-row guest at Gucci shows during Michele's tenure, for a time adopting the same straight long hair and beard sported by the Gucci designer.
Michele also has famously dressed Billie Eilish, Florence Welch and the Italian rock band Maneskin on its current tour. And he recently unveiled a collection designed with Harry Styles.
For his last runway collection, unveiled in September, Michele constructed a parallel universe of side-by-side shows separated by a wall that when lifted revealed twins in identical looks in synchronic stride. The reveal of the 68 sets of identically dressed twins left normally jaded fashionistas confessing they had been brought to tears.
Michele joined Gucci in 2002, becoming an associate to the creative director in May 2011. In 2014, he was named creative director of the Richard Ginori porcelain brand, owned by Gucci. He previously worked as a senior accessories designer at Fendi and studied at the Accademia di Costume e di Moda in Rome.
Gucci CEO and president, Marco Bizzarri, thanked Michele "for his 20 years of commitment to Gucci, and for his vision, devotion and unconditional love for this unique house."
"The road that Gucci and Alessandro walked together over the past years is unique and will remain as an outstanding moment in the history of the house," Pinault said in a statement.
Gucci said the in-house design team would take over the collections until a new creative director is named.
"To them goes my most sincerest wish: may you continue to cultivate your dreams, the subtle and intangible matter that makes life worth living," Michele said in his farewell statement.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
'Last year's storm was just the beginning': Food banks have record-breaking visits in 2022
In March 2022 alone, food banks across Canada had 1.5 million visits, a 15 per cent increase from the year prior and the highest recorded usage on record.
opinion | Should you cancel an old credit card that you don't use anymore?
Many Canadians have one or two old credit cards that they no longer use. Before you jump to close your old, unused credit card, CTVNews.ca contributor Christopher Liew outlines some of the pros and cons of closing a credit card account, so you can make the most informed decision.
A quarter of Canadians have stockpiled food in the last month as grocery prices climb: Nanos survey
Canadians are buying less expensive food, stockpiling food and even eating less to cope with food prices as inflation soars, according to a new survey.
What do senior citizens need to do to age in place?
Most Canadian seniors would prefer to stay in their homes for as long as possible, what is referred to as aging in place, rather than in an assisted living facility, according to recent studies that have come out this year. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips on how to age in place, so you can continue living life on your terms.
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca