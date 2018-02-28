Alberta's top court upholds injunction against drug testing of Suncor workers
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018
EDMONTON -- The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld an injunction that stops random drug and alcohol testing at Suncor Energy sites.
A Court of Queen's Bench judge granted the injunction last December after the union representing thousands of oilsands workers requested one.
Unifor Local 707-A had argued that random testing violates workers' rights and privacy.
Calgary-based Suncor said in its appeal that random tests are needed to bolster safety.
Suncor and the union have been battling over the tests since 2012.
Unifor is also seeking leave to appeal an earlier court ruling related to the issue to the Supreme Court of Canada.
