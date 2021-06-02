Tracking every case of COVID-19 in Canada
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?
Ontario schools will remain closed until September as province eyes earlier reopening date
Canada doubles dollars to COVAX, but no sign of donating doses yet
Pandemic cut short Canadian life expectancy by 5 months, StatCan says
Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat Beta COVID-19 variant
Ninth case of rare blood clot recorded in Quebec after woman receives AstraZeneca vaccine
Newfoundland and Labrador aims to lift travel ban, welcome Canadian travellers July 1
Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases
What will summer camps look like this year? It depends on the province
Canada launches its first national vaccine injury compensation program
National vaccine panel allows for mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines
Stressed about returning to in-person work? Experts offer tips on how to make the transition easier
Tracking variants of the novel coronavirus in Canada