Business

    • Airline 'cost and quality' concerns prompt probe of industry in Canada

    An Air Canada Star Alliance plane is seen at Pearson Airport in Toronto, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov An Air Canada Star Alliance plane is seen at Pearson Airport in Toronto, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
    Share
    GATINEAU, Que. -

    The Competition Bureau says it is launching its market study of domestic airline service as concerns around prices and quality persist.

    Competition commissioner Matthew Boswell says "many Canadians are frustrated by the cost and quality" of air travel in Canada, and that he aims to put forward recommendations on how to improve it.

    The watchdog says the study will zero in on the state of competition among carriers, barriers to entry and growth in the market and obstacles for travellers looking to make informed choices.

    The bureau says Air Canada and WestJet command roughly 80 per cent of the domestic market and that fares "may be relatively high."

    Meanwhile, the number of passenger complaints lodged with the country's transport regulator has reached new highs topping 72,000, resulting in wait times of up to two years.

    The Competition Bureau's final report is expected in June 2025.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in swimming

    Canada's Summer McIntosh won gold for the women's 400-metre individual medley on Monday. This is Canada's second gold of the day and second of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

    Here are some things dentists say you should never do

    It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News