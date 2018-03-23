

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Fly Jamaica Airways says it "condemns" the alleged actions of a cabin attendant accused of taping four packages of cocaine to his legs.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says Hugh Hall was arrested at New York's Kennedy Airport on Saturday when agents seized about 9 pounds of cocaine, with a street value of about $160,000.

Hall was detained after a court appearance on Monday.

The airline says in a statement that "drugs are a scourge on society."

It also says drug smuggling and smugglers "are a bane to the aviation industry."

Hall's attorney has not responded to request for comment.