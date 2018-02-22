

AFP





An aircraft that claims to minimize jetlag and boasts the title of the quietest twin-aisle cabin in the skies, has touched down in Doha, Qatar, where's it's being prepped to make its maiden commercial voyage as the newest fleet member for Qatar Airways.

As the global launch carrier for the A350-1000, Qatar Airways will deploy the latest game-changing aircraft to the skies this weekend on an inaugural commercial flight between Doha and London.

After a glitzy send-off from its birthplace of Toulouse, France, the A350-1000 arrived in its new home base of Doha this week.

Along with innovative business class configurations, the aircraft is also designed to help alleviate the effects of jetlag by pumping fresher air into the cabins, optimizing temperature and humidity (goodbye dry cabin air), diffusing LED ambient lighting, and offering more personal space.

The newest Airbus aircraft was also designed to be the quietest twin-engine aircraft in the industry.

Compared to its predecessor, the A350-900, the 1000 series is 23 feet longer (7 m), and fits an extra 44 seats.

Overall, it will feature 46 Business Class seats and 281 economy class seats measuring 18 inches wide and a 32-inch pitch.

The new aircraft will also feature Qatar's signature Qsuite, a customizable suite that can transform into lie-flat double beds -- an industry first for business class.

Moveable partitions and privacy panels can also transform the center rows into a private quad design for families of four or business travelers.

The aircraft makes its inaugural commercial flight to London on Feb. 24.