The new Airbus A320neo takes off for its first test flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, southwestern France, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frederic Lancelot
Published Tuesday, November 19, 2019 4:00AM EST
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Airbus says British budget carrier easyJet will buy 12 more A320neos it previously had options to purchase, pushing the airline's total order for the single-aisle plane to 159.
The airline operates mostly across Europe with a fleet of entirely Airbus aircraft, serving 155 European airports.
The list price of the A320neo in 2018 was $110.6 million, making the order for 12 worth about $1.3 billion. Airlines, however, typically negotiate better prices.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, the third day of the biennial Dubai Airshow.
Airbus on Monday secured $30 billion in sales at the airshow while competitor Boeing got a boost for its troubled 737 Max jets grounded around the world when Turkey's SunExpress announced it would purchase 10 more for its fleet.
