Airbnb says it hasn't reversed West Bank policy
In this Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Moshe Gordon sits outside his guest house advertised on the Airbnb international home-sharing site, in the Nofei Prat settlement in the West Bank. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 2:43PM EST
JERUSALEM -- Airbnb says it hasn't reversed its plan to stop listing properties in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Earlier Monday, Israel's tourism minister, Yariv Levin, said Airbnb pledged "not to implement" its decision during a meeting between the two sides. Airbnb's plan would affect around 200 properties.
But Airbnb says that report was inaccurate. The San Francisco-based company says it is developing the tools needed to implement its policy while it continues to talk with stakeholders.
The company announced last month that it would stop listing properties in the settlements, which are considered illegal by most of the world.
The decision prompted uproar in Israel. Officials accused the company of anti-Semitism and threatened to impose taxes on its operations in Israel. Lawsuits were filed in Israel and the U.S.
