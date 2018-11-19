Airbnb removes listings in Israeli settlements
In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, Palestinian laborers work at a construction site in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, near Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 2:39PM EST
JERUSALEM -- Vacation rental company Airbnb says it is removing its listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank.
The company said Monday it will take down some 200 listings in Israeli settlements "that are at the core of the dispute between the Israelis and Palestinians."
Airbnb says that although it had been operating in accordance with U.S. law, it long wrestled with the question of whether to do business in Israeli settlements, which most of the international community views as illegal. Palestinians and human rights groups have long urged the company to remove the listings.
Airbnb said it would cease its operations in the occupied territory in hopes that "a framework is put in place where the entire global community is aligned."
Israeli officials condemned the decision.
