Airbnb forecasts revenue above estimates on rebound in international travel
Airbnb forecasts third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, but industry fears of softening U.S. domestic demand have sent the vacation rental firm's shares down 4.2 per cent in after-hours trading.
The San Francisco-based company forecast revenue for the quarter between US$3.3 billion and US$3.4 billion, ahead of analysts' average estimate of US$3.22 billion, as per Refinitiv data.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Top business headlines, all in one place
The company expects to gain from a rebound in urban and international travel but travel companies with larger U.S. exposure are losing domestic business as more consumers opt for vacations abroad.
Airbnb, which receives a majority of its revenue from outside the United States, said global cross-border bookings rose 16 per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier and more guests were returning to cities, with urban nights booked increasing by 13 per cent year-over-year.
"We continue to see signs of travellers returning to cities, historically one of the strongest areas of our business," the company said. Cross-border travel to Asia Pacific grew over 80 per cent in the quarter.
However, globally its average daily rate (ADR) rose just 1 per cent to US$166, as the company said it is looking to moderate price hikes for consumers. Daily rates in North America decreased 1 per cent.
The demand for domestic hotels has been flat in the United States as pandemic restrictions ease and a strong U.S. dollar has encouraged consumers to book flights and stays overseas, according to analysts. But the short-term rental company said the majority of its U.S. customers are still booking domestic stays.
Airbnb's second-quarter revenue rose 18.1 per cent, to US$2.48 billion, ahead of analysts' estimates of US$2.42 billion.
Hotel operators like Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide Holdings also reported a rise in international bookings but a slowdown in U.S. room revenue growth as travel shifted overseas.
Airbnb's gross bookings rose 13 per cent to US$19.1 billion, in line with analysts' average estimate.
The short-term rental company reported a profit of 98 cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimates of 78 cents per share.
Online travel agency Expedia reported smaller-than-expected bookings for the second quarter.
(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Maju Samuel)
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | What is considered a good credit score?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how credit scores work, what a good (and a bad) score looks like, and offers some practical tips to help you improve your score.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
opinion | How to use AI to help with personal finances, and a look at the risks
If you're looking for a fast, easy way to manage your personal finances, artificial intelligence could help by serving as a virtual financial assistant. But the technology may have a way to go before it can serve as a trustworthy financial management tool, writes columnist Christopher Liew.
opinion | The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
opinion | Should you pay the CRA with your credit card?
Are you debating whether you should pay your taxes off with a credit card? Paying your taxes off with a credit card could work to your benefit. However, there are also some considerable drawbacks to take into account, says contributor Christopher Liew.
opinion | The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
opinion | Should you take advantage of the First Home Savings Account?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how First Home Savings Accounts work, who’s eligible for the program, and outlines the contribution rules.
opinion | Find out how much contribution room is left in your RESP to avoid penalties
Opening a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) is a great way to fund your child’s future education. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines the contribution rules for RESPs and explains how to find out how much contribution room you have left so that you can avoid penalties.