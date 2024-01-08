Business

    • Air Transat and CUPE reach new tentative contact for flight attendants

    Air Transat aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Air Transat aircrafts are seen on the tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, on April 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Montreal -

    Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement.

    The proposed contract between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees comes after the flight attendants rejected an earlier agreement reached in December.

    Details of the new tentative deal were not immediately available.

    The company says if the proposed agreement is approved it will be in place for the next five years.

    The contract for Air Transat's flight attendants based at airports in Montreal and Toronto expired on Oct. 31, 2022.

    In November, Air Transat flight attendants voted to approve a strike mandate if a new contract could not be reached.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

