Air Transat and CUPE reach new tentative contact for flight attendants
Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement.
The proposed contract between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees comes after the flight attendants rejected an earlier agreement reached in December.
Details of the new tentative deal were not immediately available.
The company says if the proposed agreement is approved it will be in place for the next five years.
The contract for Air Transat's flight attendants based at airports in Montreal and Toronto expired on Oct. 31, 2022.
In November, Air Transat flight attendants voted to approve a strike mandate if a new contract could not be reached.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
opinion In debt? Here are some tips to get out more quickly
Paying off debt can feel like an uphill battle. In his column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to assess and prioritize your debt, and shares strategies to help you pay it off more quickly.
Overspent in December? Here's how to battle the January blues, according to experts
You may be able to minimize the doldrums of January with some planning and other steps to turn things around, financial experts say.
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
opinion Tips for teaching your kids about money management
In today’s fast-paced financial world, the adage “knowledge is power” is especially true when it comes to teaching our kids about money.
Budgeting for a cross-country move takes preparation and flexibility
Interprovincial migration has been gaining ground in Canada since the pandemic began in 2020 as more people chase home affordability. Experts say it's important to plan moves carefully.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an in-flight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
More workplaces in Canada are going back to the office full time. Here's what this means for you
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
A chaotic Golden Globes night had a bit of everything: The silly, the serious, and Taylor Swift, too
The 81st Golden Globes had a bit of everything else: Some silliness, some seriousness, a bit of history, a few good jokes and many bad ones, loads of stars — and one Taylor Swift, who didn’t ascend the podium but still made her presence known as perhaps only Swift can.
Montreal teens jump into action to save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
With each strike, fears grow that Israel, the U.S. and Iran's allies are inching closer to all-out war
Each strike and counterstrike increases the risk of the already catastrophic war in Gaza spilling across the region. And in the decades-old standoff pitting the U.S. and Israel against Iran and allied militant groups, there are fears that any one party could trigger a wider war if only to avoid appearing weak.
Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy in global roundup of threats to peace and human dignity
Pope Francis called Monday for a universal ban on the 'despicable' practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the 'commercialization' of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.
'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy
Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff “Poor Things” pulled off an upset victor over “Barbie” to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.
Economists see 'turning point' in housing market this year as interest rate cuts loom
After a year marked by caution and shifting expectations spurred by rising borrowing costs, economists believe the Canadian housing market could be in for a rebound in 2024.
A heavy wave of Russian missile attacks pounds areas across Ukraine, killing at least 4 civilians
Russia launched its latest barrage of hypersonic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets early Monday, striking near the front lines of fighting in the east as well as in central and western parts of the country, officials said. At least four civilians were reported killed and at least 30 injured.
Canada
-
Mourners to mark fourth anniversary of downing of PS752 by Iranian military
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join mourners in Richmond Hill, Ont., this afternoon to mark four years since the Iranian military shot down Flight PS752.
-
Person killed in New York bus crash was Canadian, Global Affairs says
Global Affairs Canada says the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y. on Friday was a Canadian citizen.
-
Pressure mounts on Canada to support South Africa's legal battle for ceasefire in Gaza
A new legal battle will be waged later this week in the World Court to impose a ceasefire more than three months after Hamas' attack on southern Israel killed innocent civilians, triggering a brutal war in Gaza where Israel vowed to eradicate Hamas militants.
-
Weekend cold snap expected to bring snowstorm to some parts of Nova Scotia
With an air temperature of -7 C and strong wind gusts making it feel more like -1C, some people spent Saturday anticipating a snowstorm.
-
N.B. wrongful convictions: A story of undisclosed evidence, recanting witnesses
The story behind two New Brunswick men's wrongful convictions for murder contains classic elements of how things can go terribly wrong in Canada's justice system, say the lawyers who fought to prove their innocence.
-
More workplaces in Canada are going back to the office full time. Here's what this means for you
Around a quarter of the workforce in Canada was working exclusively from home two years ago. But now, with more and more employers returning to in-person work, what does this mean for Canadians who embraced remote work?
World
-
Boeing jetliner that suffered inflight blowout was restricted because of concern over warning light
The Boeing jetliner that suffered an in-flight blowout over Oregon was not being used for flights to Hawaii after a warning light that could have indicated a pressurization problem lit up on three different flights, a federal official said Sunday.
-
Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy in global roundup of threats to peace and human dignity
Pope Francis called Monday for a universal ban on the 'despicable' practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the 'commercialization' of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.
-
With each strike, fears grow that Israel, the U.S. and Iran's allies are inching closer to all-out war
Each strike and counterstrike increases the risk of the already catastrophic war in Gaza spilling across the region. And in the decades-old standoff pitting the U.S. and Israel against Iran and allied militant groups, there are fears that any one party could trigger a wider war if only to avoid appearing weak.
-
North Korea's Kim turns 40. But there are no public celebrations of his birthday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turned 40 on Monday with no announced public celebrations at home, after he entered the new year with artillery barrages into the sea and vows to expand his nuclear arsenal.
-
German farmers block roads with tractors and stage protests against plan to scrap diesel tax breaks
Farmers blocked highway access roads in parts of Germany Monday and snarled traffic elsewhere with their tractors, launching a week of protests against a government plan to scrap tax breaks on diesel used in agriculture.
-
Israel signals it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza as the war enters its fourth month
The Israeli military signalled that it has wrapped up major combat in northern Gaza, saying it has completed dismantling Hamas' military infrastructure there, as the war against the militant group entered its fourth month Sunday.
Politics
-
A greener Parliament Hill? House of Commons looking into swapping out shuttles for EV option
The House of Commons is looking into whether it can go greener by swapping out its parliamentary precinct shuttles for an electric vehicle alternative.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's plane breaks down during his family vacation in Jamaica
It's déjà vu for the prime minister after his plane broke down while on a family vacation in Jamaica, the second such incident in a span of months.
-
Back on track: NDP bill aims to make train passengers a priority
There’s a new push in Parliament to give passengers priority over freight on Canada’s vast network of rail lines. The Rail Passenger Priority Act seeks to amend the Canada Transportation Act to require railway companies to give passenger trains the right of way or face monetary penalties of up to $250,000 per violation.
Health
-
Living near nature can improve mental and physical health in older adults, study finds
Living near urban green and blue spaces may be tied to better physical and mental health in older adults, according to a new study.
-
'Cutting edge' lab probes weight loss mysteries in children, adults in Canada
Researchers from McMaster University say their new Energy Lab is the first one in Canada focused on investigating the mysteries of weight loss in both children and adults, including why some people lose weight more easily than others.
-
Move to allow Canadian drugs to be imported by U.S. creates shortage fears
Health Canada has reminded the pharmaceutical industry about export rules designed to prevent drug shortages after a major shift in U.S. policy on buying prescription medication from north of the border sparked fears of a supply crunch.
Sci-Tech
-
The 'clucking code': Humans can understand how a chicken feels from its clucks
Humans can discern a chicken's mood by listening to its clucks, according to a new study, which suggests humans have a deep, "intuitive ability" to understand emotions across the species.
-
First U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years rockets toward moon with commercial deliveries
The first U.S. lunar lander in more than 50 years rocketed toward the moon Monday, launching private companies on a space race to make deliveries for NASA and other customers.
-
More start-ups, applications in health-care, questions around flaws and CO2 emissions: AI predictions for 2024
Artificial intelligence, or AI, has been the buzzword on everyone’s lips for the last few years. But what’s to come in the next 12 months of development? Experts talk AI in the doctor’s office, the growing questions around flaws and regulation, and its hidden climate impact.
Entertainment
-
Inside the 2024 Golden Globes: What you didn't see on camera
The Golden Globe Awards likes to think of itself as the party of the year, but instead of a debauched, champagne-fuelled romp, it can sometimes feel more like a strange high school reunion for the extremely famous.
-
Canadians Celine Song, Ryan Gosling and Martin Short emptyhanded at Golden Globe Awards
Canadians competing for Golden Globe awards came up emptyhanded Sunday, as “Oppenheimer” and “Anatomy of a Fall” claimed multiple wins.
-
'Oppenheimer' dominates Golden Globes, 'Poor Things' upsets 'Barbie' in comedy
Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning five awards including best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff “Poor Things” pulled off an upset victor over “Barbie” to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.