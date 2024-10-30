Business

    • Air Canada to resume daily flights to Beijing, increase service to Shanghai

    An Air Canada plane takes off from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Sept. 13, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) An Air Canada plane takes off from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport on Sept. 13, 2024. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press)
    MONTREAL -

    Air Canada says it's increasing its service to China including daily flights to Beijing.

    The airline says it's resuming daily flights from Vancouver to the Chinese capital starting on Jan. 15.

    Air Canada is also increasing the frequency of its flights from Vancouver to Shanghai to daily starting Dec. 7.

    The airline currently offers flights four days a week from Vancouver to Shanghai.

    Mark Galardo, Air Canada's executive vice-president for revenue and network planning, says the new flights reflect the importance of those markets in Air Canada's global network.

    At the peak of the summer 2019 travel period before the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Canada operated 35 flights per week to Beijing and Shanghai combined.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

