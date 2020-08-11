MONTREAL -- Air Canada is revamping its Aeroplan loyalty program in an effort to make it easier to use.

The airline says it will be an simple transition for Aeroplan members who will maintain the same account number, but go from earning miles to earning points in the new plan starting Nov. 8.

All Aeroplan miles will automatically be honoured under the new program on a one-to-one basis.

Among the other changes, additional airline surcharges, including fuel surcharges, on all flight rewards with Air Canada will be eliminated.

The airline says plan members will also be able to combine Aeroplan points with others in their household, for free.

Air Canada spun off Aeroplan as part of a restructuring of the airline, but then reacquired the loyalty program in 2019.