Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers

MONTREAL -

Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.

Starting Jan. 3, the country's largest airline says passengers who opt for its basic fare on trips within North America and to sun destinations will have to check any duffel bags, rollers and large backpacks for a fee.

A small personal item such as a purse or laptop bag will be allowed on board for free, as will strollers and mobility aids.

The airline also says lower-tier customers will have to pay if they want to change the seat assigned to them at check-in, a policy it had suspended just two days after implementation amid backlash from travellers earlier this year.

The moves mark a shift toward a budget carrier-style offering from Canada's flagship airline, which has relied increasingly on ancillary fees for formerly bundled services.

Air Canada says the changes align its fare structure with similar ticket options from other Canadian carriers and "better distinguish its fare brands."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.