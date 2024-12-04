Business

    • Air Canada to bar carry-on bags for lowest-fare customers

    An Air Canada plane taxies down the runway at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Oct. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick An Air Canada plane taxies down the runway at the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa, Oct. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Share
    MONTREAL -

    Air Canada says it will bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers.

    Starting Jan. 3, the country's largest airline says passengers who opt for its basic fare on trips within North America and to sun destinations will have to check any duffel bags, rollers and large backpacks for a fee.

    A small personal item such as a purse or laptop bag will be allowed on board for free, as will strollers and mobility aids.

    The airline also says lower-tier customers will have to pay if they want to change the seat assigned to them at check-in, a policy it had suspended just two days after implementation amid backlash from travellers earlier this year.

    The moves mark a shift toward a budget carrier-style offering from Canada's flagship airline, which has relied increasingly on ancillary fees for formerly bundled services.

    Air Canada says the changes align its fare structure with similar ticket options from other Canadian carriers and "better distinguish its fare brands."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News