Air Canada signs deal with Drone Delivery Canada to market and sell services
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 9:21AM EDT
MONTREAL - Air Canada has signed an agreement with Drone Delivery Canada Corp. to help market and sell drone delivery services.
Under the terms of the deal, Air Canada Cargo will market and sell drone delivery services across Canada.
Air Canada Cargo has also agreed that it won't use or engage with any other drone delivery service providers.
The initial term of the agreement is for 10 years.
Tim Strauss, vice-president of cargo at Air Canada, says drones have the potential to offer cost-effective solutions in non-traditional markets, including remote communities.
Strauss is an independent member of the advisory board of Drone Deliver Canada.
