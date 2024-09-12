Air Canada pushing for government intervention as clock ticks on labour talks

Air Canada is asking the federal government to be ready to intervene in its labour talks with its pilots as time is running out before a potential shutdown.

Airline spokesman Christophe Hennebelle says Air Canada is committed to negotiations but it faces "unreasonable wage demands" from the pilots union that it can't meet.

The two sides will be in a position starting Sunday to issue 72-hour notice of a strike or lock out. The airline has said the notice would trigger its three-day wind down plan and start the clock on a full work stoppage as early as Sept. 18.

Hennebelle says Ottawa should be ready to intervene to avoid disruptions caused by the airline being forced to start winding down operations.

The union has said it's corporate greed that is holding up talks, as Air Canada continues to post record profits while expecting pilots to accept below-market compensation.

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon said Wednesday that there’s no reason a deal can’t be reached and said both sides should “knuckle down” to make it happen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.