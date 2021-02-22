TORONTO -- A recommendation by Boeing to ground certain Boeing 777s should not affect Canadian airline fleets, as no domestic carriers use planes with the type of engine that blew apart after a 777 takeoff from Denver over the weekend.

Boeing’s decision to ground Boeing 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000-112 engines followed an order from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to step up inspections of planes with the engine model.

Air Canada has 25 Boeing 777s in its fleet, according to its website, but the airline said those planes use General Electric engines.

“Air Canada’s Boeing 777 feet do not have the same engines so are not affected,” the airline said in a statement.

None of WestJet, Sunwing, or Air Transat have Boeing 777s in their fleets, according to their websites.

The emergency landing, along with dramatic video posted on social media of the engine spewing flames in flight, comes in the wake of the year-long grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max series after two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.