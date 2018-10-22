Air Canada jet damaged while on LaGuardia taxiway by another jet
Runway crew members examine the wing tip of an Air Canada plane which arrived at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Tim Clark)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 9:55PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 22, 2018 9:58PM EDT
NEW YORK - Airport officials in New York say an Air Canada flight that had just landed at the city's LaGuardia Airport late Monday afternoon was damaged as it sat on the taxiway by another passing plane.
Rudy King, spokesman for the Port Authority New York and New Jersey, says the Air Canada jet was stationary on the taxiway when an American Eagle plane operated by Republic Airlines that was attempting to turn clipped its wing.
King says both planes continued to their gates under their own power.
He says a 38-year-old woman on the American Eagle flight suffered a neck and back injury.
Air Canada spokeswoman Angela Mah says the A320 jet was arriving from Toronto with 142 passengers and everyone on board disembarked normally, but the aircraft is now out of service.
Tim Clark, an Air Canada passenger who was waiting at the gate to board the plane for its return flight to Toronto, says some passengers who left the plane went immediately to the windows to snap pictures of the damage.
