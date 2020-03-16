MONTREAL -- Air Canada is halving its flight capacity in the second quarter and withdrawing its earnings forecast for 2020 and 2021 amid a "severe drop in traffic" due to the novel coronavirus.

Chief executive Calin Rovinescu said Monday that COVID-19 is presenting the airline industry with "unprecedented challenges."

"The crisis facing our industry is worsening as countries around the world adopt increasingly severe measures, national lockdowns and travel restrictions," Rovinescu said in a statement.

The Star Alliance Group, which includes Air Canada, called on governments and stakeholders on Monday to offer assistance to the airline sector.

Air Canada's reduction in capacity in the Pacific markets for April is expected to be 75 per cent, the airline said.

Cost-saving measures will include layoffs, it said. The cuts along with lower jet fuel prices and other cost reductions will help the Montreal-based company offset up to 60 per cent of its revenue loss for the second quarter, it said.

Last month, Air Canada said it expected a "small increase" in adjusted earnings for 2020, based largely on the assumption that its cancelled routes to China and Hong Kong would be fully recovered by the third quarter.

Canada's largest airline has seen its stock price plunge by more than 60 per cent over the past two months. It has suspended flights to mainland China and Italy and cut back routes to Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul as travel fears spread with the new virus.

Air Canada is not alone in confronting a dire situation. Last week, WestJet confirmed that layoffs of up to 50 per cent or more are a possibility as the number of flight cancellations continues to mount.

"The current situation is unprecedented and has escalated rapidly in the past week," Mark Porter, an executive vice-president at WestJet, said in an email Friday. "Unfortunately, we also have no alternative but to reduce the number of employees."

Cost-reduction options include cutting back on contractors, freezing capital projects and asking vendors for a discount as well as asking employees to take voluntary leaves and unpaid vacation, WestJet said.

Recent booking fee waivers by Air Canada and WestJet have failed to stem the tide of cancellations or encourage new bookings as countries halt tourism or impose border controls and domestic quarantines.

Air Canada's CEO is urging the Canadian government to allowed postponed payment of taxes, landing fees and other charges "until the industry stabilizes."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2020.