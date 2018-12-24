Air Canada gets regulatory OK to buy Aeroplan; Aimia shareholders vote Jan. 8
The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 24, 2018 9:08AM EST
MONTREAL - Air Canada's acquisition of the Aeroplan loyalty program has received all required federal regulatory approvals ahead of a shareholders' vote on a $450-million agreement reached by the airline in November.
Shareholders of current Aeroplan owner Aimia Inc. are scheduled to vote on the cash deal on Jan. 8.
Under their agreement, Air Canada will buy the Aeroplan business from Aimia for cash and also assume $1.9 billion of liabilities to points holders -- partially backed by two banks that offer Aeroplan credit cards.
Toronto-Dominion Bank and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will pay Air Canada about $1.2 billion in total. The banks and Visa have agreed to stay with the loyalty program until at least 2030.
Aimia and the Montreal-based airline said Monday they've received required clearances under the Competition Act and Canada Transportation Act.
