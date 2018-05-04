

Relaxnews





Two of Canada's biggest airlines, Air Canada and WestJet have severed ties with travel app Hopper, following a widespread story that the airfare prediction app was launching "secret" heavily discounted fares to their users.

In statements to industry travel site TravelPulse Canada, both airlines denied claims that they had partnered with the Montreal-based app to sell secret, exclusive airfares to Hopper users.

"We do not have secret fares with Hopper that disadvantage other distribution partners," Air Canada's vice president of global sales Duncan Bureau told TravelPulse in an emailed statement.

A spokesperson from WestJet also denied the claims.

"What WestJet is providing Hopper is the same fares and discounts our other partners have access to. This is a standard and long-standing practice in the commercial aviation industry. WestJet has always offered our guests low fares and we will continue to do do so through all of our selling channels," wrote WestJet spokesperson Lauren Stewart in an email.

Both airlines said they have cut ties with the app.

Hopper made a splash this week with the launch of what they called "secret fares" for more than 60,000 routes to international long-haul destinations from North America to Tokyo, Melbourne, Paris, Barcelona, Rio de Janeiro and Costa Rica.

The promotion claims that users can see savings of up to $500.

"By offering Secret Fares on Hopper, airlines are able to reach a valuable audience via a private communication channel and secure bookings months ahead of departure," reads the announcement.

Hopper also named Air China and, LATAM Airlines and Turkish Airlines as participating airlines.